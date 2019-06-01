Over 9,000 schoolbuses yet to be inspected

The State Transport Authority has completed inspection of 23,800 private schoolbuses throughout the State till Tuesday. The total number of private schoolbuses being operated in the 32 districts of the State stands at 33,017.

A senior official of the State Transport Authority said of the 33,017 registered private schoolbuses, inspection for 23,808 buses was completed. The inspection of the remaining 9,209 buses which have to be re-examined for not fulfilling certain norms will be held in the coming days. The official said Salem had the highest number of private schoolbuses in the State at 2,367 buses, followed by Kancheepuram at 2,265 and Coimbatore at 2,015 buses.

In Chennai, where 706 private schoolbuses are being operated, 564 buses were inspected and 52 were found not fulfilling norms like installing of emergency exit, fixing of fire extinguishers and other safety amenities.