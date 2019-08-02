Over 9,000 cameras to keep tabs on city’s dark spots

The Corporation and the city police will set up 9,000 facial recognition cameras at 2,500 locations in the city, under Nirbhaya Fund.

Facial recognition cameras were already being installed at 700 locations in the city under the Smart City Mission which will be completed by mid-September.

The Chennai Corporation has started collecting information on 2,500 locations where crime against women has been reported frequently. The command and control centre will have the facility to look at any stalking incident in the 2,500 locations, officials said.

Chennai Corporation, with the support of the police, has started categorising areas in the city for the project, focussing on schools, colleges and areas with high population density.

Detection, prevention

“The system will detect and even prevent chain snatching and violence,” said an official. But many areas would still be not covered by the facial recognition cameras. So, the civic body has started building mobile command and control centres to get data signals from areas which are not covered by the cameras.

“This mobile command and control centre will be a rugged six wheel driving set up. It will cover 50 km radius with wireless transmission. Wireless camera and satellite communication will facilitate emergency response during emergency and disaster events. It will facilitate live streaming of video of the events including major accidents, fire or floods,” said an official.

Pointing to lack of such mobile units during the 2015 floods, the Corporation officials said the mobile facility would operate in areas that lack signals.