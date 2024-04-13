Over 900 micro-observers trained to monitor vulnerable polling booths in Chennai

April 13, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 900 micro-observers will monitor polling booths that are vulnerable to booth capturing in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chennai district on poll day.

To strengthen the system of observation in critical and vulnerable areas, the Election Commission of India (EC) has decided to deploy micro-observers, comprising Group C officers from the Central government, who will work under the supervision of General Observers. The training programme for micro-observers began on Friday in the presence of District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan. At the training, micro-observers were advised to monitor violations to ensure that the electoral process is fair, free, and independent.

On April 19, 611 vulnerable polling booths, 23 critical polling booths, and 135 locations with over 10 polling booths in the city will be under micro-observer surveillance.

At the training, the micro-observers were taught how to utilise their services as presiding officer in case of exigency. Accordingly, all micro-observers were given a rundown of the poll process at the training session. After the poll, the micro-observers will submit a report to the General Observer about activities of the election day for each polling booth under his/her jurisdiction. The General Observers will be in close touch with the micro-observers. The micro-observers were directed only to report to General Observers.

The polling agents must inform anything unusual to the micro-observers. The micro-observers will watch the mock poll and see that it is carried out as per the instructions of the EC. The micro-observers will monitor the sealing of the electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trial units before the actual polling, and after the election is over. The micro-observers will ensure that the instructions of the EC are followed.

SVEEP activities

Mr. Radhakrishnan went paragliding on Friday at Thiruvanmiyur beach to raise awareness on the need for 100% voting in elections. He said there are 18 types of programmes planned under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) of the EC to be done in the 35 booth areas in the city, where the voter turnout was less than 40% in the 2019 election.

Following this, he headed the ‘My Vote, My Right’ campaign at a private college in George Town. Programmes were recently held at the Chellammal Women’s College in Guindy to inform first-time voters on the importance of elections and voting. Later, Mr. Radhakrishnan flagged off a vehicle for a city-wide signature campaign for persons with disabilities at the Ripon Buildings.

Speaking to reporters, he said 1,175 postal ballots – 410 from Chennai North constituency, 344 from Chennai South constituency, and 421 from Chennai Central constituency – had been collected so far.

