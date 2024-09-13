GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 900 conservancy workers continue protest on second day, stage a sit-in at Kannappar Thidal

Published - September 13, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

On the second day of their ongoing protest, over 900 conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), shifted their sit-in demonstration to Kannappar Thidal on Friday. They claimed to have arranged for food and essential needs with their own collective funds.

  

Led by the Labour Trade Union Centre (LTUC), the workers had spent the previous night at a marriage hall, where the police had shifted them after they were detained. The protest, ongoing for several months, has been against the new attendance app system and the GCC privatising solid waste management (SWM) in the Tondiarpet (IV) and Royapuram (V) Zones.

“The government should grant permanency to the workers instead of outsourcing the work to private firms, which will offer lower wages and exclude from employment, those above 50 years of age,” said K. Bharathi of LTUC, adding that many conservancy workers from scheduled caste (SC) communities could be affected. The protest will continue until the union’s demands are addressed, he stated.

However, Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy refuted the claims, stating that any recruitment by private firms must adhere to labour laws which do not exempt workers over 50 years of age.

N. Malarkodi, 45, a conservancy worker for Ward 60 belonging to the SC community, was at the protest with her husband Nicholas, also a NULM worker. “I have been working for 13 years, but my position remains temporary. Permanency would bring us provident fund, pension, and better wages,” she said. She added that the union informed her about how the introduction of the app system paved the way for private contractors to take over garbage collection.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / waste / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.