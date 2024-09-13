Over 900 conservancy workers continue protest on second day, stage a sit-in at Kannappar Thidal

On the second day of their ongoing protest, over 900 conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), shifted their sit-in demonstration to Kannappar Thidal on Friday. They claimed to have arranged for food and essential needs with their own collective funds.

About 1,000 conservancy workers, who staged a protest near the Ripon Buildings premises from 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, were detained by the police and were shifted to a private wedding hall in Choolaimedu later in the day.



No official has come forward to hold talks until now [9.30… pic.twitter.com/6pI4CJuoXa — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) September 12, 2024

Led by the Labour Trade Union Centre (LTUC), the workers had spent the previous night at a marriage hall, where the police had shifted them after they were detained. The protest, ongoing for several months, has been against the new attendance app system and the GCC privatising solid waste management (SWM) in the Tondiarpet (IV) and Royapuram (V) Zones.

“The government should grant permanency to the workers instead of outsourcing the work to private firms, which will offer lower wages and exclude from employment, those above 50 years of age,” said K. Bharathi of LTUC, adding that many conservancy workers from scheduled caste (SC) communities could be affected. The protest will continue until the union’s demands are addressed, he stated.

However, Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy refuted the claims, stating that any recruitment by private firms must adhere to labour laws which do not exempt workers over 50 years of age.

N. Malarkodi, 45, a conservancy worker for Ward 60 belonging to the SC community, was at the protest with her husband Nicholas, also a NULM worker. “I have been working for 13 years, but my position remains temporary. Permanency would bring us provident fund, pension, and better wages,” she said. She added that the union informed her about how the introduction of the app system paved the way for private contractors to take over garbage collection.