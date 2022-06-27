Over 90% of students clear Class XI board exams in T.N.

When compared to 2020, the pass percentage dropped by about 6

When compared to 2020, the pass percentage dropped by about 6

Of the 8.43 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class XI State board exams in May, 90.07% had cleared them, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Monday.

Nearly 3.55 lakh students scored less than 300 marks, and 1.68 lakh students scored 300 to 350 marks. As many as 187 students scored above 591 marks. When compared to 2020, the pass percentage dropped by about 6.

Girls performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99. As for boys, 84.86% cleared the exams.

The exams for State board students were last conducted in 2020. Barring one subject each in the commerce and science groups, the students wrote all other exams before the COVID-19 lockdown began. In 2021, the exams were not conducted and all students were declared as having passed.

In 2020, the State recorded a pass percentage of 96.04. Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.56, followed by Virudhunagar (95.44) and Madurai (95.25).

The supplementary exams for students and private candidates who did not appear for the exams or could not clear them would be held in August. While students could apply for the same in the schools where they are currently studying, private candidates could register themselves by visiting the government examination service centres from June 29 to July 6.

Students could apply for re-totalling through their own schools, and private candidates could approach the examination service centres in their respective districts from June 30 to July 7.