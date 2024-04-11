Over 90% of DMK, AIADMK and BJP candidates are crorepatis: ADR report

April 11, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

More than 90% of the candidates representing the DMK, the AIADMK and the BJP, who are contesting in the upcoming general election in the State, have declared assets of over ₹1 crore, says a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR analysed the profiles of 945 out of 950 candidates based on their affidavits, filed with the Election Commission of India (EC). The analysis was done on documents filed by candidates belonging to both recognised and unrecognised political parties, as well as independents.

According to the report, the average asset of the AIADMK candidates stood at ₹37.53 crore. Of the 34 candidates contesting on the ‘two leaves’ symbol, 33 are crorepatis (having declared assets worth over ₹1 crore). The average asset of the 22 DMK candidates (including the KMDK candidate contesting on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol) was ₹31.22 crore, and 21 of them are crorepatis.

The 23 candidates contesting on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol have an average wealth of ₹38.93 crore. Among them, 22 are crorepatis. Only 38% of the NTK candidates have assets worth over ₹1 crore. The average assets of nine Congress candidates stood at ₹24.18 crore. There are 62 crorepatis among 606 independent candidates, whose affidavits were analysed. B. Balamurugan, 60, contesting from Chennai North constituency as an independent, has declared the highest asset of ₹13.15 crore. The average assets of all candidates is close to ₹4.24 crore. Ten candidates, mostly independents, have declared assets worth less than ₹1,000, with eight of them stating that they have zero assets.