Over 85,000 candidates from T.N. qualify in NEET

Tamil Nadu has recorded a pass percentage of 58.4 in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET), an increase from last year’s 54.4%. The State has also surpassed the national average of 56.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has been giving NEET coaching for students of government and government aided-schools. “It was difficult for students to train for the exam within 45 days but most of them did clear it. But, NEET repeaters have had more time to clear it,” said a teacher from a government school.

Syed Arifin Yusuf M. from Tamil Nadu topped the NEET-UG this year with 99.9 marks. He shares the spot with 66 others from across the country with eight of them – Shailaja S, Aditya Kumar Panda, Sriram P, Rajaneesh P, Jayathi Poorvaja M, Rohith R and Sabareesan S – from Tamil Nadu. The results of the NEET exam were announced on Tuesday. Shailaja topped in the girls category while Syed is the topper in the boys category in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though it is very difficult, it’s possible to get 720/720 in NEET. Joint Entrance Exam is a problem solving question, so it’s difficult. Chemistry and biology can be answered if the person has a good memory. Only physics might pose a problem,” said Balaji Sampath, founder and CEO of AhaGuru, a coaching centre.

This year, there was an increase in the number of candidates who appeared in the exam at 1,52,920 which is 8,404 more than last year. This time a total of 89,426 candidates have qualified in the NEET that was conducted on May 7 which is 10,000 more than last year. This year, 36,333 students had written the exam in Tamil.

Stating that students in the 400-500 category will find it difficult to get a seat, Balaji said, “A lot of the top scorers will definitely get into top colleges. Students with much lower scores would also end up getting seats in the expensive colleges. The cut-off needs to be increased to benefit those students who have put in the effort for the exam.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.