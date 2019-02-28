Over 8.5 lakh students to take Plus Two exams from Friday

Nearly 8.6 lakh candidates across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take the Plus Two board examinations from Friday.

Students of all streams will start with the language paper.

Each paper will be of two-and-a-half-hour duration. A total of 2,944 centres have been earmarked, of which 150 are new.

More number of girls

About 4.60 lakh girls will be taking the exams as against 4.01 lakh boys.

Two transgender candidates have also registered to take the exam.

The students will be writing their subject papers too for two-and-a-half hours. The exams are scheduled to end on March 19.

About 45 male prisoners will also be taking the examinations.

A control room has been set up by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

It will start functioning from Friday and can be accessed by the Plus Two students as well as students of classes XI and X who begin their exams on March 3 and March 14.

Students, examiners as well as the general public can call on these numbers: 93854 94105, 93854 94115, 93854 94120 or 93854 94125.