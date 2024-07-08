Over 85 doctors from hospitals across Tamil Nadu honoured

Over 85 doctors from various hospitals in the State were honoured during the Doctors’ Day celebrations held recently. Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, participated. Krish Suthanthiran, president, Team Best Group of Companies, and founder, Best Cure Foundation, and Vijay G. Prabhakar, a physician from the U.S., were among those present. The Best Cure Foundation, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, and GSA Global Foundation entered into a memorandum of understanding for a free cancer screening/check-up unit on the occasion, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.