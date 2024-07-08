ADVERTISEMENT

Over 85 doctors from hospitals across Tamil Nadu honoured

Published - July 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors’ Day celebrated;

The Hindu Bureau

Over 85 doctors from various hospitals in the State were honoured during the Doctors’ Day celebrations held recently. Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, participated. Krish Suthanthiran, president, Team Best Group of Companies, and founder, Best Cure Foundation, and Vijay G. Prabhakar, a physician from the U.S., were among those present. The Best Cure Foundation, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, and GSA Global Foundation entered into a memorandum of understanding for a free cancer screening/check-up unit on the occasion, a press release said.

