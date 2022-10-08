Over 845 kg of ganja, other narcotics worth ₹1.5 crore destroyed in Chengalpattu

Investigation into the finances of drug offenders is underway, and 674 bank accounts have been frozen, says City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal

Over 845 kg of ganja and other narcotic drugs worth around ₹1.5 crore seized by the police at different periods were destroyed at Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Saturday.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal along with senior police officers inspected the destruction of contraband at an incinerator operated by a private firm.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, allows the police to destroy seized substances after collecting required samples. Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, their vulnerability to theft and constraints of proper storage space, the Greater Chennai City Police has taken immediate steps for the destruction of drugs seized in criminal cases.

The Drug Disposal Committee, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R.V. Ramya Bharthi, monitored the destruction process.

The investigation officers concerned obtained permission from the courts to dispose of the seized narcotic substances. These substances were then taken to the designated place of destruction under strict vigil. The presiding officer tallied the inventory at the storeroom with the material brought to the spot. The entire process was videographed and photographed in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee.

Mr. Jiwal said after obtaining due permission from the courts, 831 kg of ganja, 14.83 kg of ketamine and other synthetic drugs worth a total of ₹1.5 crore were destroyed. In June, over 1,300 kg of ganja and other narcotics worth ₹2 crore were destroyed. Another 700 kg will be destroyed in the next phase, he said.

The Commissioner said, “We have booked 592 cases for possession of ganja till last month, 908 accused have been arrested and 1,526 kg of ganja has been seized from them. We have also seized 42,000 painkiller/psychotropic tablets, which is 10 times more compared with last year. In connection with those seizures, 24 cases have been booked and 62 accused arrested. Similarly, we had seizure of 24 kg of methamphetamine and ephedrine. A total of 17 cases have been booked and 56 accused arrested as of last month.”

“We have commenced an investigation into the finances of drug offenders and 674 bank accounts have been frozen. We have detained 68 drug offenders under the Goondas Act this year and also initiated a bind over proceedings on 685 to prevent them from indulging in any drug trafficking activities, and 59 offenders have been sent to prison as they violated the conditions of bonds that they had executed,” Mr. Jiwal said.

Stating that he would not accept the view that ganja sales have increased in the last two years, Mr. Jiwal said, “We are booking many cases, which means the enforcement level has increased as well. It shows the level of enforcement is very effective.”