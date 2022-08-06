Chennai

‘Over 83 lakh patients benefit under MTM for first time’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 06, 2022 00:10 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:10 IST

In response to the report, ‘T.N. government’s flagship scheme Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam off track, claim health officials’, published on August 4, the National Health Mission (NHM)-Tamil Nadu has said that a total of 83,14,271 patients were provided services for the first time and 1,56,04,680 patients were provided repeat services under the scheme as of August 4.

In a statement issued on Friday night, NHM said that the main target of the scheme was to screen the entire 30-plus population for non communicable diseases and the scheme was not target-based as reported in the news item.

“Women Health Volunteers, mid-level health providers, physiotherapists, palliative care staff nurses and MTM staff nurses were provided with extensive training and handheld by the medical officers as per fixed protocols and guidelines. The clear-cut defined protocols and guidelines for screening and management of diabetes, hypertension, palliative, physiotherapy and Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis services were informed and the protocol driven activity is being monitored at every level,” NHM said in the statement.

