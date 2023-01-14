Over 82% of major criminal cases solved last year, says Avadi Police Commissioner

January 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has said that 82% of major criminal cases were solved last year.

The Commissionerate was established on January 1 last year by merging a few stations from Greater Chennai Police and Tiruvallur district jurisdiction.

Mr. Rathore said: “Outstanding performance has been noticed in enforcement, maintenance of law and order, detection of serious crimes and ensuring smooth flow of traffic.” He said 216 persons were detained under Goondas Act in 2022.

“The crime graph has been contained well, considering that post COVID-19 relaxations the number of criminal cases rose and yet the detection percentage was high at 82. Of the 153 cases of major crimes, 135 have been detected in 2022,” said Mr. Rathore.

Road accidents

About the road accidents, he said both the fatal and non-fatal accidents had come down despite increase in the number of vehicles. He said 1,524 accident cases had been reported in 2022 as compared to 1,591 in 2021 in the areas that were now under the purview of Police Commissionerate but were earlier under the Greater Chennai Police and Tiruvallur district earlier.

In connection with the drive against drugs, he said 378 cases were registered and 598 persons arrested. Thirty-one drug offenders were detained under the Goondas Act. A total of 695.86 kg of ganja was seized in 2022 as compared to 392.33 kg in 2021.

The Commissioner said a parcel of land covering an area of 12.27 hectares of land situated on Chennai–Bengaluru Highway at Mevallurkuppam village in Sriperumbudur taluk of Kancheepuram district was identified and taken over for the Avadi Police Commissionerate for establishing a state-of-the-art Armed Reserve and the police hub. “This is the biggest land allotment to Tamil Nadu police in CMDA limits over 25 years,” said Mr. Rathore.

