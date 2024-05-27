Over 80,000 applications received for teacher transfer in Tamil Nadu

The School Education Department has received as many as 82,479 applications from teachers for the general transfer counselling for the current academic year.

According to a press release, 35,669 applications were received from teachers under the Directorate of Elementary Education including 9,295 applications for the transfer of graduate teachers, 5,814 applications for transfer of primary school principals and 1,640 applications for the transfer of middle school principals. Among the teachers under the Directorate of School Education, 25,711 applications were from the graduate teachers, 17,296 applications were from post graduate teachers, 1,186 applications were from high school principals out of the total of 46,810 applications.

After the applications have been processed by the officials, a date of counselling in this regard will be announced soon with a priority list on rank basis, the press release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.