Over 8,000 books among Jayalalithaa’s movable assets

As many as 8,376 books, 14 gold items weighing 4.37 kg, 11 television sets and 38 air conditioners are lying at ‘Veda Nilayam’, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden here.

They are among over 32,700 items of movable assets belonging to the former Chief Minister. The others include 394 mementos, 867 silver items weighing about 601.4 kg, 6,514 kitchen vessels, 556 pieces of furniture, 162 small utensils made of silver, 108 cosmetic items, 29 telephones/mobile phones, 15 puja utensils, 10 refrigerators and six clocks. There are 10,438 dress materials and furnishings, according to an Ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in May.

One of the reasons cited for the promulgation of the Ordinance was to preserve the movable properties, which had been in a “state of disuse” for over three years. The law has stated that the government will value the movable items and deposit the amount with the Claims Commissioner, who is going to be appointed for the purpose.

A senior official of the Information Department says that once the Foundation starts functioning, it will take a call on which movable items should be put on display.