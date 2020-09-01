Over 800 kg of ganja seized, 132 peddlers arrested since July 6, Chennai police say

The city police have seized 16.5 kilograms of ganja and arrested a gang of four suspects operating from a thickly-populated residential area in Taramani.
The Taramani police inspector received information on the storage of contraband at a house. The police team mounted surveillance at the house located on Arangannal street. On Monday evening, they raided it and found 16.5 kg of ganja concealed in the house for selling at several outlets in the city.
Police arrested D. Sekar alias ‘City Sekar’, 55, of Arangannal street, his son Deva, 30, of Mattangkuppam and their associates -- E. Ajithkumar, 26, of Triplicane and G. Aravindh, 25, of T. Nagar. Police seized the contraband from them and also seized three bikes used for the purpose of selling the ganja. The investigation revealed that they procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supplied it to youth in Taramani, Velachery and Thiruvanmiyur areas.
According to a press release from the office of the City Police Commissioner, the city police have arrested 132 ganja peddlers and seized 807.31 kg of ganja from them from July 6 until August 31. Special teams have been constituted under inspectors of police in their respective jurisdictions and constant raids have been conducted following alerts.
City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has warned of stringent action against those smuggling ganja into the city.
