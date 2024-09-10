ADVERTISEMENT

Over 800 children take part in ‘Maya Kannan’ contest held in Chennai

Published - September 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-six participants of the ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, organised by The Hindu Downtown were felicitated on September 8. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, organised by The Hindu Downtown, saw the participation of over 800 children. 

The contest was open for children aged between 3 and 8 years. The children were dressed up as Krishna or Radha and sang devotional songs. A total of 66 participants were felicitated at a small function on September 8. 

The title partner for the event was Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and the event was co-presented by Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. Food partner was Madras Coffee House and the venue partner Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani. The water partner for the event was Repute Water. The sponsors for the gifts were Aachi Masala, Ark Eventz, Brooks Musicals, Medimix, P.S. Tamarind, RAS Chekku Oil, Amman Sarees, and Vivekanandha Sarees.

