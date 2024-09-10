Over 800 children take part in ‘Maya Kannan’ contest held in Chennai

The ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, organised by The Hindu Downtown, saw the participation of over 800 children.

The contest was open for children aged between 3 and 8 years. The children were dressed up as Krishna or Radha and sang devotional songs. A total of 66 participants were felicitated at a small function on September 8.

