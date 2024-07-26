Over 800 abandoned vehicles removed from roadsides since August 2023: GCC

Since August 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Greater Chennai Police have removed 816 abandoned vehicles that were obstructing traffic on the roads in the city. Of these, 85 cars were recently removed from three locations. The GCC plans to auction off the scrapped vehicles. Of the 1,315 abandoned vehicles identified by the GCC, 338 were removed by its owners, and 393 by the civic body. “People are advised to remove their abandoned vehicles to avoid obstructing traffic. Those not removed by the owners will be cleared by the GCC,” the civic body said in a press release.

