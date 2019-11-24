Over 8% voters yet to update electoral details

Over 8% of electors in the city have not submitted the required documents for the Electors Verification Programme, for updating and authenticating electoral details.

This week, the Chennai District Election Office is planning to complete the drive to collect documents from 2.93 lakh electors who have not updated their electoral details. After the initial deadline of November 18 for submission of documents, civic officials have decided to defer the deadline to the end of the month.

Villivakkam has the largest number of voters whose electoral details have not been updated and verified using documents such as ration card, driving licence, Aadhaar, passport, SSLC marksheet, Plus Two marksheet, farmer ID, telephone bill, EB bill and government ID card.

Anna Nagar has 39,267 electors who have not verified their details. As many as 30,221 electors in Thousand Lights, 22,339 in Mylapore, 19,931 in R.K. Nagar, 19,154 in Perambur, 16,513 in Saidapet and 13,125 in Kolathur have not verified their details yet.

“Many electors in the city do not know about the online electoral verification programme. Lack of awareness about NSVP portal is also a problem. Booth-level officers are creating awareness,” said an official.

No proper IDs

Many residents said they refused to sharedetails such as Aadhaar number with Corporation officials, as the officials did not have proper identity cards during their visits to the households. “We cannot give Aadhaar details to strangers. They may misuse it,” said a resident.

Corporation officials said they were not linking electoral details with Aadhaar. So any document listed by the Election Commission is adequate for verification. According to data compiled by the Chennai District Election Office, 35.88 lakh electoral entries were found to be correct after verification.