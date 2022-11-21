Over 7,890 classrooms built as part ‘Freedom through Education project’

November 21, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 7,890 classrooms have been constructed throughout the country as part of ‘Freedom through Education’ project, leaders of Round Table India, Santhosh and Vijayaragavendra, said. Usually, Round Table India Week is celebrated on November 14 and this year also several welfare schemes were given to transgender persons and people with disabilities, according to a press release. Mr. Santhosh said this organisation provided services like free heart surgery and ambulance facility for children and had developed specially designed wheelchairs in collaboration with IIT and distributed them to nearly 200 people. Also, the organisation is extending its help to over 500 beneficiaries in collaboration with financial institutions, the release said.  Mr. Vijay Raghavendra said, Area 2 of Round Table India is an area that includes Chennai, Puducherry and Nellore and different projects are implemented here as well. 

