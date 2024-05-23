Over 72% of stormwater drains in Chennai clogged with silt

As 1,900 km out of 2,624 km of stormwater drains has been clogged with silt, the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Thursday, started desilting work in all zones way ahead of northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, engineers have ascertained that about 724 km of drains are in good condition. “We have planned to desilt 1,900 km before the onset of the northeast monsoon by the middle of October. All the desilting work will be completed by September 30,” said an official.

Tenders have been called for desilting drains at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh for each of the 15 zones in the city. Tenders have been finalised and work orders have been issued to various contractors. “Plans of action have been drawn for desilting of the drains and the work has commenced,” said an official. Work will be implemented on a war footing to ensure free flow of water to face the southwest monsoon also, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation is maintaining 2,624 km of stormwater drains. All these drains have been connected from feeder drain to collector drains and to arterial drains

“The Corporation has been carrying out the desilting of drains before every monsoon ensuring free flow of rain water. During the year 2023, desilting was carried out for a length of 1,731 km. During the last monsoon, a detailed survey of all the drains and canals was carried out by GCC. Accordingly a detailed list of the inundation areas and hot spots has been prepared for taking up desilting work and minor repairs,” the official said.

Construction of integrated stormwater drain in Kosasthalaiyar basin has been taken up for a length of 769 km at an estimate cost of ₹3,220 crore under funding from Asian Development Bank. So far, 552 km drains been completed at a cost of ₹2,300 crore in the basin in the northern part of the city. The work is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Construction of an integrated stormwater drain in Kovalam basin M1 and M2 components has been taken up for a length of 300 km at ₹1,444 crore under funding from KfW (German Development Bank) . So far, 112 km of drains have been completed at a cost of ₹379 crore.

Further, construction of stormwater drain has been taken up for a length of 59.41 km at an estimated cost of ₹232.35 crore under State Disaster Mitigation Fund. So far 85% of the works have been completed. Balance works will be completed by June 2024, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.