ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 firemen on alert, water tenders to be stationed at 70 places in Chennai city

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fire and Rescue Services department gears up for Deepavali. The personnel will be on round-the-clock duty from 5p.m. on Tuesday till 8 a.m. on November 2 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department has made elaborate arrangements to meet any eventuality and ensure a safe Deepavali for all residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run-up to the festival being celebrated on Thursday, the personnel had undertaken awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, at crowded places, such as markets, railway stations, slum areas and in apartments and also distributed awareness pamphlets to residents

A senior officer of Fire and Rescue Services department said, “This year, no objection certificates were given to set up over 10,000 cracker shops across the State. Over 931 of them were set up in Chennai.”

“Our personnel in all stations across the State have been mobilised. Everyone has been put on alert. We have over 7,000 firemen drawn from 365 stations deployed on duty. In Chennai city, more than 1,000 personnel with water tenders, will be stationed at 70 places. They will be on round-the-clock duty from 5 p.m. on Tuesday till 8 a.m. on November 2. We have got 27 additional vehicles and additional manpower drawn from the districts. They will be placed at vulnerable places in Chennai city to ensure quick response in case of fire calls,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from water tenders, the TNFRS requisitioned additional water tankers from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to tackle fire accidents, if any on the occasion of Deepavali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US