Over 700 surgeons attend conclave on structural heart and transcatheter valve therapies

April 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 700 cardiologists and cardiac surgeons are taking part in “Sentient Summit 2023”, a three-day structural heart conclave that began on April 28.

The conclave, which features global collaborations and conversations in the field of structural heart and transcatheter valve therapies, was organised by Red Heart Foundation.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chair of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said in the last five years, through COVID-19, had been extremely hard but a great learning curve. “In these years, we have adopted technology… we tried to see how we can make healthcare more accessible and learning more accessible,” she said.

There were several advancements, robotic surgeries and high-tech Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements and Mitra Clips. “I believe that our present is almost magical, the role of technology is moving from an abler to game changer and collaborative effort and acumen is the new mantra,” she said.

In a press release, Sai Satish, clinical lead, Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapies, Apollo Hospital Group, said: “As we gather here today, we are reminded of the critical role technology plays in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. The advances in cardiology technology have revolutionised the way we understand and treat cardiovascular conditions.”

The conclave featured case-based panel discussions, research presentations, workshops and debates. A number of sessions deliberated on various cardio topics including challenges, planning and outcomes of procedures and new technology, the release said.