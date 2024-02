February 29, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Chennai

The State Board Class XII board examinations are slated to begin on Friday, March 1, with 7.7 lakh students set to take it up in 7,534 schools, according to the data from the School Education Department. The first paper is a language exam followed by English, and the exams will be held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. About 125 inmates are also taking up the public exams in the State’s prisons. A total of 3,200 flying squad members have been deputed for the examination.

