March 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday seized 6.8 kg of gold worth ₹3.32 crore at the Chennai airport.

Two passengers from Singapore, who came in different flights on the same day, had hidden 68 gold bars weighing 6.8 kg in their hand bags. Both of them were arrested, a press release said.

In another case on the same day, 740 g of gold worth ₹36.20 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Malaysia. Further investigations are on.