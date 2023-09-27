Over 650 special buses to run till Friday on account of Milad-un-Nabi and Gandhi Jayanthi

September 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Taking into consideration the heavy prebooking of bus tickets ahead of Milad-un-Nabi on Thursday and Gandhi Jayanthi on Sunday, the Transport Department will operate additional bus services from Chennai to other districts till Friday.

A senior official of the department said more than 650 special buses, in addition to the daily regular ones, which number more than 1,250, would be operated. The decision was taken in view of the long weekend and as per the tickets booked through the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) website.

Similarly, 400 special buses would also be operated between other districts during the week starting Wednesday, the official said, and added that extra buses would ply on October 2 to cater to those wanting to return to the city from other districts.

Girivalam train

The Southern Railway as part of the Pournami Girivalam festival, to be celebrated in Tiruvannamalai, will be operating a special train from Chennai Beach. The special train (No. 6033) will leave Chennai Beach at 6 p.m. on Friday and reach Tiruvannamalai at 12.05 a.m. on Saturday. In the return direction the train (No. 6034) will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday and reach the Beach station at 9.05 a.m.

