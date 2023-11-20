Over 6.4 lakh women underwent sterilisation against 2,500 men in last two and a half years in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

November 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women continue to bear the burden of family planning in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, as Health Minister Ma. Subramanian lauded the State’s family welfare activities, he put out data that came as proof of the continuing sterilisation skew – sterilisation procedures were performed on 6,42,048 women (tubectomies) and 2,535 men (vasectomies) in the last two and a half years.

The data did not stop with permanent contraception methods. In temporary methods, the Minister said 10,99,940 eligible women were identified for intrauterine contraceptive devices, while 1,67,716 women received the injectable contraceptives.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, the percentage of female sterilisation (currently married women aged 15 to 19 years) in urban Tamil Nadu stood at 55.6% (2020-21), while male sterilisation was 0.1%. In rural parts, the percentage of female sterilisation was slightly higher at 59.9% as against 0.1% (male sterilisation). In fact, the figures have only been increasing as the overall female sterilisation rate – both urban and rural TN – was 49.4% during 2015-2016.

The Minister earlier said the State’s total fertility rate – children per woman – dropped from 2.1 nearly 20 years ago to 1.4 now. Tamil Nadu accounted for the lowest total fertility rate in the country, he said, adding: “The Census Organisation has said the total fertility rate would further come under control in Tamil Nadu during 2031-2036. The population growth is under control due to the control achieved in total fertility rate.”

Mr. Subramanian went on to list the various family welfare achievements in the State. The birth rate has been reduced trom 31.4 in 1971 to 13.8 now, while the death rate has dropped from 14.4 in 1971 to 6.1 now. “Maternal Mortality Ratio, which was 120 in 2000, has fallen to 54 (per one lakh live births) now. Infant Mortality Rate has dropped from 113 in 1971 to 13 (per 1,000 live births). Higher order birth has reduced from 37.8% in 1985 to 6.7% now,” he said.

He presented awards to government medical college hospital deans, joint and deputy directors of health services, and medical officers for performing well in various family welfare measures.

On super speciality medical seats, he said last year, the 50% in-service quota was obtained only after approaching the Supreme Court. During meetings with the Union Health Minister, they had sought the grant of 50% in-service quota without the need for approaching the court. “On this basis, permission has been granted, and of the 404 seats, Tamil Nadu has obtained 202,” he said.

The Minister denied charges raised by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar that there was a shortage of beds for treating persons admitted with complaints of fever. Asked about the health of arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji, he said the latter was undergoing tests – the results for which would be known by tomorrow – after which doctors would decide the course of treatment. The Minister was admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

