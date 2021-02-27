Over 63,000 emergency cases treated at Stanley

Hospital performed 3,030 procedures during pandemic

The Government Stanley Medical College has treated 63,646 emergency cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of General Surgery performed 3,030 procedures, including for general and abdominal injuries alone. These include 2,642 victims of road traffic accidents requiring surgical management. Also, 673 patients sustained head injuries during that time, according to T. Sivakumar, head of the Department of General Surgery.

The hospital classifies injuries and patients as red, yellow and green zone cases. Accordingly, 54,017 persons were classified under the yellow zone and 8,535 were in the green zone. A total of 1,094 persons were placed in the red zone.

The medical wing of the ED that caters to stroke, heart attacks, poisoning and snake bites treated 1,145 persons with symptoms of stroke and 44 received a special drug (Alteplase) to lyse the blood clot in brain blood vessels. The drug was procured under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. In the cardiology department, 925 patients were treated. A total of 291 patients were treated in the Advanced Cath Lab for blocks in the blood vessels of the heart. The toxicology section treated 2,247 patients who turned up with complaints of poisoning, 198 snake bites and 67 scorpion stings.

Hospital’s distinction

Hospital Dean P. Balaji said the institution was running a separate isolated block to treat patients for COVID-19, and elective surgeries were offered since August 2020. “It has the distinction of not having requested inter-facility transfer of trauma cases,” he said.

All treatments, including high-end surgeries, were carried out under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme free of cost, he added.