Over 600 depositors petition police as finance firm shuts operations

The Madras Purasawalkam Hindu Janopkara Saswatha Nidhi closed its office on April 4

The Madras Purasawalkam Hindu Janopkara Saswatha Nidhi closed its office on April 4

Over 600 depositors of The Madras Purasawalkam Hindu Janopkara Saswatha Nidhi submitted a petition to Economic Offences Wing of the police on Saturday seeking to recover their money from the firm which was allegedly closed recently.

They said more than 1,300 depositors were affected and of them 90% are senior citizens struggling for their daily needs. The company had closed its operations on April 4 without giving notice to its depositors. The depositors sought strict action against those managing the firm.