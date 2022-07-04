Over 60 kg of ganja seized, four arrested

The arrested persons were stocking up the contraband in anticipation of a lockdown

Four persons have been arrested in the city and over 60 kg of ganja seized from them in three cases.

NIB-CID sources said following a tip-off about contraband being smuggled in a bus from Andhra Pradesh, a special team mounted surveillance near the bus stand on Poonamallee High Road. As soon as a bus came to the spot, a man got down from the bus and was struggling to carry the bags. He was questioned by the police team which found 24 kg of ganja in the bags.

Based on his confession, the police raided a premises on Chakrapani Street, Koyambedu, and seized 36 kg ganja from his associate Siva. Police arrested Anburaj and his associate and seized 60 kg of ganja altogether.

The police said the drug peddlers were stocking up the contraband in anticipation of a lockdown being imposed again and hoped to sell it at a higher price later.

Meanwhile, the Nandambakkam police arrested Karthikeyan alias Pappu, 23, of Thulasingapuram, for allegedly possessing 1.1 kg of ganja near a public toilet in Kalaignar Nagar. Similarly, Washermenpet Police arrested S. Sundaresan, 21, near a burial ground at Moolakothalam and seized 1.1 kg ganja from him.