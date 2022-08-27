Over 6 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6.2 kg of gold worth ₹2.83 crore was seized at Chennai airport on different occasions.

On August 22, Chennai Air Customs officials held five Sri Lankan passengers as they had hidden gold jewellery in their inner wear and also gold in rubbery paste form in their rectums. In total, 770 grams of gold worth ₹34.8 lakh was seized, according to a press release.

The same day, a Sri Lankan passenger who had come to the arrival hall to take her lost baggage was held at the exit on suspicion. She had concealed 313 grams of gold worth ₹14.5 lakh and was seized. In another incident, a passenger who came down from Bangkok was held as he hid 272 grams of gold worth ₹12.68 lakh. Also, a passenger who arrived from Sri Lanka had concealed 267 grams of gold worth ₹12.44 lakh the same day.

On August 23, a Sri Lankan passenger who arrived at the airport was held for hiding 185 grams of gold in her rectum. The same day, a passenger from Singapore was held for concealing four gold chains weighing 271 grams in his inner wear. Another passenger who had hidden two gold bars, two gold cut bits, one gold chain which weighed 428 grams and electronic goods was held. The same day, when officials checked the aircraft which came from Colombo, they found 318 grams of gold concealed within cushion of a passenger seat.

On August 24, three passengers who arrived from Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines were held for concealing 1.76 kg of gold worth ₹78.46 lakh in their rectums. On August 25, during a check in one of the toilets in the immigration hall, the officials found a black plastic packet within which 642 grams of gold was hidden.

On Friday, while carrying out a search in an aircraft that came from Dhaka, the officials got a gold bar weighing 995 grams inside the toilet of the aircraft and seized it. Further investigations are on.