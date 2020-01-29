Over 6 crore people have travelled through Chennai Metro since 2015

Ever wondered how many people have travelled on the Chennai Metro ever since the first service in 2015? A total of 6.08 crore in the last four years, with a steady increase each year.

From June 2015 to December 2015, when Chennai Metro Rail began the 10 km stretch of Koyambedu to Alandur, it had only 26.3 lakh passengers. In February 2019 alone, when the entire 45 km of phase I project was up and running, the ridership grew to 23.6 lakh.

Interestingly, the ridership for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 together was 2.80 crore, whereas the year 2019 alone witnessed Chennai Metro Rail carrying 3.2 crore passengers. From the beginning of the year to the end, the ridership has seen a spike of 45 percent.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), one of the major reasons for the consistent increase in the number of people travelling could be the availability of last mile connectivity options like share cars and and share autorickshaws in several stations; but there are still quite a few stations where this facility has not been brought in.

“Monday and Friday, we see a sharp increase of nearly 4,000-5,000 more than other days, as many who travel to other cities or districts use the metro to reach CMBT, Chennai airport, Chennai Central or Egmore. Also, after we announced a 50 percent discount on Sundays and public holidays, the patronage has improved quite a bit; from about 60,000-70,000 earlier, we get nearly 90,000 now,” an official said.