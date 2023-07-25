Over 56,000 women register for basic income scheme in city

July 25, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday launched camps for registration of women for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in 98 of the 200 wards in the city.

Around 60% of the residents, who received tokens at their doorstep, have registered for the scheme. Officials said the eligible residents, who missed the opportunity to register, will get another chance later.

T.V. Shemmozhi, Anna Nagar Ward 104 councillor, said there was no rush in the camps in his ward. “We have six centres for 11,250 cards in the ward. Ten ration shops are located in the ward. As per our schedule, each ration shop has issued tokens for around 100 women. A total of 606 persons registered at the 10 camps,” he said.

Officials said the number of registrations in the city touched 40,000 by 3 p.m. on Monday. The number increased to 56,542 by evening. In wards such as Chintadripet, the number of registrations was reportedly more on the first day. Ward 62 Councillor Jagadeesan said 150 women registered in a centre on West Cooum River Road on the first day of camp.

As many as 2,978 women registered on the first day in Tiruvottiyur zone. Manali registered 798 applications, Madhavaram 2,080, Tondiarpet 5,875, Royapuram 3,462, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 4,944, Ambattur 3,855, Anna Nagar 4,366, Teynampet 4,733, Kodambakkam 4,073, Valasaravakkam 3,772, Alandur 3,497, Adyar 3,615, Perungudi 3,267 and Sholinganallur 2,732.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the camps in north Chennai on Monday. Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabakaran accompanied him.

