Over 51 kg of ganja seized, six persons arrested across Chennai

March 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police arrested six drug peddlers and seized 51.3 kg of ganja at five places in Chennai on Sunday.

The police intercepted a vehicle driven by M. Lallu Mondal, 40, from West Bengal and seized 18 kg of ganja from him during routine checking on Sunday night near a petrol bunk at Meenambakkam.

Similarly, the police arrested near Padi flyover N. Karthik, 26, and P. Baskaran, 35, who were allegedly carrying 22 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

M. Durairaj, 24, from Thiruchengodu, Namakkal, who was allegedly possessing 5 kg of ganja near Choolai Roundtana was nabbed.

The police arrested M. Loganathan, 24, and seized 5 kg of the contraband from him near Koyambedu market.

The Chindratripet police arrested L. Mohan, 59, and seized 1.3 kg of ganja from him.

All the arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

CONNECT WITH US