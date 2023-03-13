HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 51 kg of ganja seized, six persons arrested across Chennai

March 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police arrested six drug peddlers and seized 51.3 kg of ganja at five places in Chennai on Sunday.

The police intercepted a vehicle driven by M. Lallu Mondal, 40, from West Bengal and seized 18 kg of ganja from him during routine checking on Sunday night near a petrol bunk at Meenambakkam.

Similarly, the police arrested near Padi flyover N. Karthik, 26, and P. Baskaran, 35, who were allegedly carrying 22 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

M. Durairaj, 24, from Thiruchengodu, Namakkal, who was allegedly possessing 5 kg of ganja near Choolai Roundtana was nabbed.

The police arrested M. Loganathan, 24, and seized 5 kg of the contraband from him near Koyambedu market.

The Chindratripet police arrested L. Mohan, 59, and seized 1.3 kg of ganja from him.

All the arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.