Over 5,000 people fined for not wearing masks in Chennai

CHENNAI

28 October 2021 01:00 IST

Fine amount of ₹10 lakh collected on Tuesday alone.

The police intensified the special drive to ensure mask compliance from Deepavali shoppers.

Personnel from the police and the Greater Chennai Corporation tightened vigil and imposed fines on 5,040 people who were not wearing masks. They collected a total fine of ₹10 lakh on Tuesday alone.

In the coming days, the police said they will intensify checks in textile showrooms, markets, malls and other such places, where Deepavali shoppers throng, and in bus termini, railway stations and beaches. The public have been requested to wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 norms or face necessary legal action.

