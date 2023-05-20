ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 gm of gold seized, passenger from Doha detained at Chennai airport

May 20, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Air Customs seized gold from passengers who came from Dubai, Doha and Colombo in various cases at Chennai airport in the past one week.

On May 18, a passenger from Doha was intercepted for concealing 524 grams of gold estimated at ₹28.13 lakh. The same day, a Sri Lankan passenger from Colombo was held as she had hid 352 grams of gold worth ₹18.89 lakh in her innerwear. In another case the same day, a Sri Lankan passenger from Colombo was intercepted as he had concealed 378 grams of gold worth ₹20.29 lakh.

On May 16, two passengers from Dubai were intercepted for hiding gold. While one passenger concealed 800 grams of gold worth ₹42.95 lakh, another had hidden 615 grams of gold worth ₹33.02 lakh, the release said.

On May 11, a passenger from Dubai was stopped and 900 grams of gold worth ₹47.5 lakh as gold strips was found inside the metal beading of a stroller bag. Another passenger from Colombo was held the same day for hiding 325 grams of gold worth ₹17.15 lakh.

