Over 500 gm of gold seized, passenger from Doha detained at Chennai airport

May 20, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - Chennai

Air Customs seized gold from passengers who came from Dubai, Doha and Colombo in various cases at Chennai airport in the past one week.

On May 18, a passenger from Doha was intercepted for concealing 524 grams of gold estimated at ₹28.13 lakh. The same day, a Sri Lankan passenger from Colombo was held as she had hid 352 grams of gold worth ₹18.89 lakh in her innerwear. In another case the same day, a Sri Lankan passenger from Colombo was intercepted as he had concealed 378 grams of gold worth ₹20.29 lakh.

On May 16, two passengers from Dubai were intercepted for hiding gold. While one passenger concealed 800 grams of gold worth ₹42.95 lakh, another had hidden 615 grams of gold worth ₹33.02 lakh, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 11, a passenger from Dubai was stopped and 900 grams of gold worth ₹47.5 lakh as gold strips was found inside the metal beading of a stroller bag. Another passenger from Colombo was held the same day for hiding 325 grams of gold worth ₹17.15 lakh.