Over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from a house in Chennai’s West Mambalam

August 03, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kumaran Nagar Police are investigating a case in which more than 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen from a house in West Mambalam, early on Thursday.

A senior official of the city police said Harish Kumar, a resident of Reddy Kuppam Road, West Mambalam, alerted the police control room stating that unidentified persons had stolen gold jewellery and cash amounting to ₹10,000, after the family forgot to lock their house the previous night.

The house had been left unlocked and open, as there had been a power failure in the locality, and, on Thursday morning, Harish Kumar told police, when he woke up, he was shocked to find gold articles weighing more than 50 sovereigns stolen.

Based on the alert, a patrol team engaged in night rounds immediately visited the house. The police are scrutinising footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the locality for their investigation.