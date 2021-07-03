Over 50% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 00:02 IST

But only 12% of the eligible population have received two doses

More than 50% of the city's eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, just 12% of the eligible population have received two doses.

ICMR experts said the rising number of vaccinations in Chennai is expected to mitigate the third wave of the pandemic.

According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation and ICMR, the number of residents vaccinated crossed 30 lakh this week. Of the 59.45 lakh residents eligible for vaccination in the 15 zones of the Corporation, 30.9 lakh have received the vaccine so far.

Over 77% of the 23.39 lakh eligible residents aged over 45 have been vaccinated. As a result, the active cases in the age group have decreased, accounting for over 30%.

Of the 36.05 lakh residents in the age group of 18-44 in the 15 zones, just 36% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Corporation is planning to focus on boosting vaccination in this age group. Vaccination in slum areas has also been taken up to cover more residents in such localities. Officials have launched an awareness programme to increase vaccination in such areas.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body had started using mobile vaccine units donated by Rotary for vaccination in slum areas. "In addition, we are using 15 vans in 15 zones for vaccinating the differently abled. We have already reached 9,787 vaccinations for the differently abled," Mr. Bedi said.

The city has 2,931 active COVID-19 cases, a 37% decrease when compared to the previous week. Teynampet zone has the most number of active cases, with 309 residents being treated for COVID-19.

Over 5.21 lakh residents of the city have recovered and 8,191 have died. The test positivity rate has reduced to 0.32%.