Over 50 markets to be relocated to playgrounds

The Chennai Corporation has started shifting markets in congested areas to nearby playgrounds.

More than 50 markets in congested neighbourhoods are expected to be shifted to major playgrounds in the city this week.

The Chennai Corporation on Monday shifted the Chintadripet market to a four-acre ground near the May Day Park.

“Over 90 shops of the Chintadripet market on Ayya Mudali Street and Sami Pandaram Street were shifted to the ground on Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road. The playground was handed over to the Corporation two months ago by the Chennai Metro after completion of the tunnelling work in the area. We will shift fish vendors to the same playground this week,” said an official.

The markets had been developed by traders themselves after getting permission from the Chennai Corporation in all the areas. Over 50% of the traders shifted to the grounds on Monday.

Infrastructure ready

Marking for physical distancing has been done in the playgrounds. Metrowater will arrange water supply this week.

The market on Anna Pillai Street and Malaya Perumal Street will be shifted to the Kanniga Parameswari College ground in Sowcarpet.

In Old Washermenpet, the market will be shifted to Robinson Playground on M.C. Road. Work on shifting of many markets will be completed in a few days, officials said.

The police have started regulating such markets and have started preventing crowding of such areas. The markets will be open from 6 am to 2.30 pm every day.