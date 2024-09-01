GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over ₹50 crore worth of methamphetamine seized near Potheri

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Chennai Zonal Unit have also arrested six persons involved in the trafficking

Published - September 01, 2024 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The methamphetamine packets that were seized by police.

The methamphetamine packets that were seized by police. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 10.13 kg of methamphetamine, worth ₹50.65 crore, and arrested six persons who were trafficking the drug. The operation was carried out last week.

Acting on a tip-off that three persons would be transporting narcotic drugs from the city to the State’s southern coast for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka by sea, the DRI officers intercepted the vehicle near Potheri. A search revealed a cavity under the backseat, where 10 packets containing a total of 10.13 kg of methamphetamine were found. The contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,1985.

Further searches were carried out at properties belonging to those involved in the trafficking. As a result, three more persons — the mastermind of the racket, the supplier of the contraband, and a mediator — have been arrested. A total of ₹1.3 crore in cash and three vehicles have also been seized.

