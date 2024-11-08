 />
Over 5 lakh people in T.N. to take literacy test on November 10

It is being conducted under the New Bharat Literacy Mission, a part of the National Literacy Mission

Published - November 08, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu will conduct a basic literacy test on Sunday (November 10, 2024) for 5,09,459 learners enrolled under the New Bharat Literacy Mission, a part of the National Literacy Mission (NLM). The initiative aims to make Tamil Nadu 100% literate by 2025-26. The department conducted a survey to identify illiterate adults and enrolled them in literacy centres. The test will be administered across 38 districts, a press release said.

