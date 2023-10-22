HamberMenu
Over 4kg gold jewellery, ₹50 lakh stolen from pawn shop; man held  

October 22, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ice House Police on Saturday arrested a staff of a pawn shop in Triplicane for stealing 4.25kg gold jewellery and ₹50 lakh in cash.

Police said the complainant Vimalkumar Jain, 63, residing at Venkatachala Mudali Street, Park town, runs a pawn shop at V.R. Pillai Street in Triplicane. When he was checking the accounts and inventory a few months ago, he found that jewellery weighing 4.25 kg and ₹50 lakh in cash had been stolen.

The Ice house police during the investigation found that Vimalkumar Jain, had handed over the shop to one Mangilal from Rajasthan, who was working in the shop for 15 years. Mangilal, along with another employee, Guruprasad, had stolen the jewellery and money, the police said.

Police arrested Guruprasad, 41 and also launched a manhunt to nab Mangilal who has been absconding.

