ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4,900 red-eared slider turtles seized at airport, 3 persons held

Published - October 01, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The passengers had arrived on flight from Kuala Lumpur on September 27

The Hindu Bureau

The turtles that were seized at the airport on September 27. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Air Customs has seized 4,967 red-eared slider turtles and 19 albino red-eared slider turtles on September 27 at the airport. After officials received a tip-off about the trafficking of exotic wildlife, they detained two male passengers who arrived in an IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur, a press release said. When officials searched the their baggage, they found several thousands of turtles concealed inside. They subsequently informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, who identified the reptiles as red-eared slider turtles and albino red-eared slider turtles. The two passengers and the person who was waiting to collect the exotic wildlife from them were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US