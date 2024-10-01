GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 4,900 red-eared slider turtles seized at airport, 3 persons held

The passengers had arrived on flight from Kuala Lumpur on September 27

Published - October 01, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The turtles that were seized at the airport on September 27.

The turtles that were seized at the airport on September 27. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Air Customs has seized 4,967 red-eared slider turtles and 19 albino red-eared slider turtles on September 27 at the airport. After officials received a tip-off about the trafficking of exotic wildlife, they detained two male passengers who arrived in an IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur, a press release said. When officials searched the their baggage, they found several thousands of turtles concealed inside. They subsequently informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, who identified the reptiles as red-eared slider turtles and albino red-eared slider turtles. The two passengers and the person who was waiting to collect the exotic wildlife from them were arrested.

