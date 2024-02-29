Over 4,800 persons with suspected symptoms of diabetes, hypertension identified during screening 

February 29, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Through its workplace-based screening initiative for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), the Health Department has found 4,868 persons with suspected symptoms of diabetes and hypertension and advised them to visit the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) for confirmation and prescription of drugs.

It was in early January that the Department launched the Thozhilalar Thedi Maruthuvam — an initiative, which is a part of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam — to screen workers in the State. “So far, we have screened 78,119 persons under this initiative, of whom 5,108 had known cases of diabetes and hypertension, while 4,868 were suspected to have the conditions during screening. We advised them to go to the PHCs for confirmation and prescription of drugs. We will then disburse the medications through the Women Health Volunteers,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

As of now, persons are screened for hypertension and diabetes at the workplace-based screening initiative, while they can approach PHCs for cancer cervix and breast screening. “We started the initiative with an initial target of 6.35 lakh, and ultimately plan to cover around 35 lakh workers, in the organised and unorganised sectors, over a period of time,” he added.

The official requested employers to organise camps in coordination with the Health Department on their premises, and facilitate all employees to get screened. “Considering that an equal number of people were diagnosed only after this screening, compared to those who knew their NCD status, it is essential to screen all employees irrespective of their status,” he added.

He further advised annual screening for those who did not have hypertension and diabetes. The DPH urged the employees to make use of this opportunity and ensure that their family members are screened. “In particular, women aged over 30 should get screened for cancer cervix and breast cancer, in addition to hypertension and diabetes,” he said.

