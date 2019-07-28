Over 41,000 buildings lack structures to harvest rainwater

Chennai Corporation has identified 41,275 buildings that have failed to develop rainwater harvesting structures on their premises.

As many as 1.42 lakh buildings have been screened for rainwater harvesting by Corporation officials. Only 54% of the buildings have structures to harvest rainwater, officials said.

Besides, at least 16% of the rainwater harvesting structures installed in houses are damaged. And, many public buildings do not have rainwater harvesting facilites.

Damaged structures

“Damage to rainwater harvesting structures has been reported in 23,146 buildings. We will guide the residents on restoring the structures,” said an official.

Markings in blue will be made at the entrance to such buildings, he added. The buildings will get green markings after rainwater harvesting structures have been installed with the advice of the civic body.

Involving residents

The Corporation has directed officials to help residents design rainwater harvesting structures on their premises. “We have started studying innovative designs for rainwater harvesting structures. Experts and residents’ associations are requested to share their innovative ideas about rainwater harvesting. We will also conduct brainstorming sessions with residents for new ideas on rainwater harvesting,” said an official.

Corporation officials in each of the 200 wards have started visiting houses to talk to residents about innovations in the design of rainwater harvesting structures.

“We will advise our clients to install rainwater harvesting structures in the buildings. We have to design such structures in many old buildings,” said P.S.J. Palanirajan, president of the Greater Chennai Corporation Licensed Surveyors’ Association.

“Some residents are unwilling to restore the structures. We need to create awareness among residents on the budget and design for such facilities,” Mr. Palanirajan added.

“All zonal officers will conduct meetings of residents’ welfare associations to inform them about the Green Awards 2019,” said an official.

The Corporation has also identified 144 community wells that are in a dilapidated condition.