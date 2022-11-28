Over 40,000 shops in Chennai begin segregating waste, ₹1.04 lakh in fines collected from shops that failed to do so

November 28, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 85,000 shops across the city have been directed to use two bins to segregate waste; fines of ₹500 will be collected for violations, a GCC press release said

Aloysius Xavier Lopez 9413

A row of garbage bins in front of bus stop at Guindy Industrial Estate. Waste segregation has been started to reduce the load on dump yards | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 43,835 shops that have started segregating waste across the 15 zones of the city.

According to a press release, all the 85,477 shops in the 15 zones of the city have been directed to use two bins to segregate waste. The civic body will levy a fine of ₹500 for violations of the Solid Waste Management Byelaws. The GCC has collected a total fine amount of ₹1.04 lakh from shops that have dumped waste on roads and footpaths.

GCC collects 5,200 tonnes of solid waste every day. Conservancy workers will collect segregated waste from all shops to reduce the quantity of waste in dump yards, a press release said.

