Over 40,000 appear for class XI exam across Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur

A total of 41,267 students wrote the class XI language paper in 171 examination centres in the combined Vellore district (including Tirupattur and Ranipet) on Wednesday.
More than 2,700 teachers are enumerated for the smooth conduct of the exams. 250 flying squad personnel have been deployed to prevent malpractice, said an Education Department official.
Security was tightened in examination centres and the centres where questions papers and answer sheets were stored.
In Tiruvannamalai
In Tiruvannamalai district, 13,521 boys and 15,011 girls students from 245 schools wrote the language paper in 109 centres.
Two examination centres have been allocated to private candidates.
Students were monitored for examination code violations.
The next exam is scheduled for Friday. The examination ends on March 26 with Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography papers.
