Over 4,000 persons file petitions against Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited for cheating

Over 4,000 aggrieved depositors have filed petitions with Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited for not returning their investments. The charge-sheet would be filed against the accused soon, an officer of EOW said.

Alexander, Deputy Superintendent of Police and the investigation officer, addressed a depositors’ meet organised by Mylapore Fund Aggrieved Depositors Association (MFADA) in T.Nagar on Saturday. Mr. Alexander heard the grievances of the depositors and assured them of all steps to retrieve their money. He also said that the charge-sheet in the case would be filed soon. Advocate R.Thirumoorthy and MFADA president Mohan Srinivasan also addressed the depositors.

T. Devanathan Yadav, leader of Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, who is also the chairman and managing director of the Fund and two other directors of the firm were arrested by the EOW-CID last month following complaints of failure to return deposits after the maturity period and non-payment of interest as promised to the depositors.